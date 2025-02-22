Harry Clifton on the big Doncaster Rovers 'reset' moment + verdict on Grimsby Town boo-boys

Harry Clifton admits that he was "hurt a little bit" after being booed by Grimsby Town supporters last weekend.

The midfielder swapped his hometown club for Doncaster Rovers last summer, ending a long association with the Mariners. He featured in the win at Blundell Park earlier on this season but along with his teammates endured a more forgettable outcome in DN4 last Saturday as Grimsby ran out 2-1 winners.

Clifton's every touch was booed by the vocal away end at the Eco-Power Stadium, despite appearing more than 250 times for the Lincolnshire outfit.

When asked by the Free Press about last weekend, he said: "It felt weird and a little bit strange. I was really low after the game as it was a really tough one to take. I don't shy away from that."

And what did he make of the treatment dished out by supporters who used to chant his name?

"Yeah, it hurt a little bit. But it was sort of expected. I got it in the other game (at Blundell Park) and that's just football.

"Everyone has an opinion and they're entitled to that opinion. It wasn't really a shock. I did have a lot of messages from people after the game, Grimsby fans I know, so it's all just part and parcel of football really.

"I was frustrated to not get the three points, not just because it was against Grimsby."

Harry Clifton says the club-wide debrief arranged by Grant McCann worked a treat.

After a performance that Grant McCann described as "the worst of the season by a country mile", the manager brought everyone at Rovers together for a debrief on the Monday morning.

And Clifton admits that it was just the tonic. "It certainly helped me, especially after the Grimsby game because I was feeling low," he says. "It helped me focus and move on. I felt a hundred times better. I went from being disappointed to being excited and I felt we took that into the game at Morecambe. Hopefully it's not just a quick fix, it'll be something we re-iterate and take into the final third of the season.

"It's not just about those players who start a game. It's about players on the bench, players not in the squad. It's about everyone giving everything they've got.

"We've got a couple more months now to give absolutely everything to achieve our aim and get the success that is going to benefit everyone in the club. So why not all pull together?"

Rovers head to Accrington Stanley later today.