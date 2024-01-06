Grant McCann is hoping a painful Boxing Day experience proves to be a watershed moment in Doncaster Rovers' season.

The players felt the wrath of the travelling supporters at Notts County after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat that left Rovers looking over their shoulder towards the bottom of League Two.

Doncaster responded with a creditable 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Mansfield Town before claiming a 3-0 home win over top-seven hopefuls MK Dons on New Year's Day.

McCann wants to see the same positive intent from his side in Saturday's clash with Harrogate Town.

"We've tried to get the confidence back in them and calm everybody down," he said.

"We had to go back to telling them what we are as a team and how we want to play. Over the last two games, I've seen a real shift in their mindset and the way they play by getting on the ball and taking risks.

"The telling bit was after Notts County when our fans were singing, 'You're not fit to wear the shirt'. It hurt me as a manager but if I'm a player in that team, that is proper hurting me.

"They felt the hurt from that and took it on in the last couple of games. Their energy and the way they've played has been through the roof.

Grant McCann has seen a change in his side in the last two games. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"The proof is in the pudding now. We've got to be consistent. We can't just do it for two games and drop off. They've set the benchmark."

McCann has bolstered his squad this week with the signings of striker Conor Carty and defender Jay McGrath.

Both players have been backed to hit the ground running, starting with a potential debut at Wetherby Road.

"They'll be available," said McCann.

Rovers celebrate Joe Ironside's goal against MK Dons. (Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"The good thing is Jay has had a couple of weeks’ training with us which has helped him.

"Conor has been training with Bolton. The Irish league finished in early November, he had a bit of a break and has been back training for the last four or five weeks.

"Sometimes you have to wait for these players to get up to speed a little bit but they're both fine and will be involved."

A 1-0 defeat at home to Harrogate on the opening day set the tone for a miserable start to the season for Doncaster.

Doncaster have signed Conor Carty, left, on loan. (Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images))

By the time they claimed their first win at the eighth attempt in mid-September, Rovers were bottom of the table.

Doncaster have pulled themselves away from danger but McCann has warned his side against standing still.

"Simon (Weaver) continues to do a really good job at Harrogate," said McCann.

"We played them in the first game of the season and knew they were organised with a threat on the counter-attack. They've got good players, experienced players so it's going to be a tough game.

"We've focused on us this week and trying to continue what we've been doing by playing with that energy and calmness about us.

"We want to approach the second half of the season game by game and see where we go."

Harrogate are 14th in League Two. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Harrogate occupy 14th spot after taking seven points from their four festive fixtures.

Weaver has called on his team to start as they mean to go on in front of their home fans by completing a double over their Yorkshire rivals.

"It seems like an age ago that first game of the season," said the Town boss.

"I think both teams have evolved since then and changed quite a bit. They've picked up two really good results in the last two games against two top opponents.

"It promises to be a hard game but the players are showing good belief and camaraderie. You need that in a Yorkshire derby.

"We want to start this year in the same vein as we finished the previous year, which is on the front foot trying to play attractive football and entertain."

Harrogate are five points adrift of the play-off places and could end the day as high as 11th.

Weaver's first objective is to achieve mid-table security for a club with a best finish of 17th since joining the Football League in 2020.

"They're a hungry bunch and want to accumulate as many points as quickly as possible," said Weaver.

"We've tried to be pragmatic about it and make sure we stretch that distance between us and the bottom section of the league.