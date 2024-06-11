Harrison Biggins on why he opted to turn down new contract at Doncaster Rovers
The midfielder enjoyed a productive end to last season, scoring in his final three games of the campaign. But despite being offered a new contract, the 28-year-old turned it down and has now shored up at the League One side.
The Shrews announced that Biggins, who notched six goals last term, has signed a two-year deal.
"It's a great opportunity and a team playing in League One which has always been my aim - to play as high as possible. I'm looking forward to it," Biggins told his new club's official website.
"I had a think about it while I was on holiday and here I am. It's about hard work, togetherness and I'm looking forward to it.
"I wanted to better the season before, in terms of my numbers, and I did that (At Doncater). I believe I can do that again and have more involvements."
Shrews boss Paul Hurst said: "When I spoke to him it was clear he wants the opportunity – and has the hunger - to prove himself in the division once again.
“He is an all-round midfielder but, for me, what stands out is the way he makes the box. Hopefully, he will bring some goals and assists to the team.
