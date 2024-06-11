Harrison Biggins on why he opted to turn down new contract at Doncaster Rovers

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 11th Jun 2024, 09:00 BST
Harrison Biggins has joined Shrewsbury Town after rejecting the offer of a new deal at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder enjoyed a productive end to last season, scoring in his final three games of the campaign. But despite being offered a new contract, the 28-year-old turned it down and has now shored up at the League One side.

The Shrews announced that Biggins, who notched six goals last term, has signed a two-year deal.

"It's a great opportunity and a team playing in League One which has always been my aim - to play as high as possible. I'm looking forward to it," Biggins told his new club's official website.

Harrison Biggins turned down Rovers' offer of a new deal. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.Harrison Biggins turned down Rovers' offer of a new deal. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.
Harrison Biggins turned down Rovers' offer of a new deal. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"I had a think about it while I was on holiday and here I am. It's about hard work, togetherness and I'm looking forward to it.

"I wanted to better the season before, in terms of my numbers, and I did that (At Doncater). I believe I can do that again and have more involvements."

Shrews boss Paul Hurst said: "When I spoke to him it was clear he wants the opportunity – and has the hunger - to prove himself in the division once again.

“He is an all-round midfielder but, for me, what stands out is the way he makes the box. Hopefully, he will bring some goals and assists to the team.

