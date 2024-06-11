Harrison Biggins on why he opted to turn down new contract at Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrison Biggins has joined Shrewsbury Town after rejecting the offer of a new deal at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder enjoyed a productive end to last season, scoring in his final three games of the campaign. But despite being offered a new contract, the 28-year-old turned it down and has now shored up at the League One side.

The Shrews announced that Biggins, who notched six goals last term, has signed a two-year deal.

"It's a great opportunity and a team playing in League One which has always been my aim - to play as high as possible. I'm looking forward to it," Biggins told his new club's official website.

Harrison Biggins turned down Rovers' offer of a new deal. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"I had a think about it while I was on holiday and here I am. It's about hard work, togetherness and I'm looking forward to it.

"I wanted to better the season before, in terms of my numbers, and I did that (At Doncater). I believe I can do that again and have more involvements."

Shrews boss Paul Hurst said: "When I spoke to him it was clear he wants the opportunity – and has the hunger - to prove himself in the division once again.