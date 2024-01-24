Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger checked in on loan until the end of the season from League One side Lincoln City earlier this week.

He'd made 25 appearances for the Imps and was a regular part of their squad making the switch to Rovers somewhat of a surprise.

But given he is out of contract at Sincil Bank this coming summer, he is effectively putting himself in the shop window during his stint in South Yorkshire.

Lincoln's Director of Football Jez George, speaking shortly after the deal was announced, pretty much confirmed that the 27-year-old's time at City is up when he said: “With Hakeeb being out of contract at the end of the season, this is a good opportunity for him to play for a manager that he knows and put himself in the shop window for the summer.

“Hakeeb leaves Lincoln City with everyone’s respect for the professional way in which he has conducted himself in difficult circumstances. Everyone wishes him well for this loan and his future career.”

Adelakun will be aiming to make a swift impact when table-topping Stockport County visit the Eco-Power Stadium this Saturday.

And speaking about his desire to join Rovers, he says the chance to reunite with the coaching staff was a big pull.

He played alongside assistant manager Cliff Byrne when the pair were at Scunthorpe and knows Grant McCann after signing for his Hull City side back in 2020-21.

"Cliff was at the back end of his career when I first came through,” Adelakun said. "I’ve played alongside him and I know how he works. I’ve known him since the age of 16 and I know he’s a hard nut to crack and he’ll get me going.

“I’ve played under the management staff at Hull as well. It worked well there so I just can’t wait to get going with them again. The communication is there. They know how I work and I know how hard they’ll be on me and get me going to get the best out of me, which is what I’m looking for.