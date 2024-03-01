'Had to settle for cameos' - Expert insight into Mo Faal ahead of Doncaster Rovers reunion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The West Bromwich loanee scored nine goals in 33 games before the temporary spell came to an abrupt end. Faal and his representatives pushed for the break point in January to be actived.

Grant McCann, the Rovers chief, was vocal in his opposition to that decision and said that he hoped Faal would not head out on loan to another League Two club. Sadly that is exactly what happened and Faal pitched up at fellow fourth tier side, Walsall. He's had a slow start so far though, ahead of his first reunion with Rovers this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we chat to George Bennett, Saddlers' reporter for the Express and Star, to get the lowdown on how the striker has been getting on.

Q: How has Faal fared since arriving at Walsall?

GB: It has taken Faal a while to find his feet. He started his first three games - starring alongside Douglas James-Taylor in the draw against Sutton and partnering Josh Gordon in a draw at Gillingham and 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Newport County.

He showed signs of promise with his back to goal but lacked composure in front of goal. Jamille Matt has since come in to form an effective attacking partnership with Gordon and the pair have been key to Walsall's recent run of four straight wins.

However, Faal has looked lively off the bench and looks as if he has adapted to Walsall's pressing style by providing an injection of energy during the closing stages of games.

Former Rovers loanee Mo Faal has had to bide his time so far at Walsall. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faal looked like a man that needed a goal and he achieved that last week against Harrogate when he added the finishing touches to a fine counter-attacking move. After the game, he told me it's now time to kick-on so it'll be interesting to see if this is the lift-off moment in his spell at Bescot.

Q: What's been the perception of him among the fanbase?

GB: Walsall initially struggled when Freddie Draper was recalled by Lincoln in January. He was a focal point in attack and his 10 goals during the first half of the campaign made him a talismanic figure.

His departure applied more pressure on Gordon and Faal to fill the void. Matt has seriously stepped up for Walsall, especially since being handed the captaincy in the absence of the injured Donervon Daniels. That has meant that Faal has had to settle for cameos from the bench but he is starting to influence games, although I can imagine he'll be eager to work his way back into the starting XI.

Q: How he's looked when he's started compared to when he's come on off the bench?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB: It's difficult to judge because he had only just come into the team when he had a string of starts. It was clear he needed time to adjust and his recent performances from the bench suggest he is finding his feet.

But as it stands, his best football for Walsall has come from the bench.

Q: Is it likely he'll start against Rovers on Saturday?

GB: Matt and Gordon have started the past four matches and I'd be surprised if Mat Sadler wants to change a winning formula.

I'd expect him to be among the subs on Saturday but there is definitely scope for him to play a key role during the League Two run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, Matt has struggled for game time this season but is now leading from the front, whilst defender Emmanuel Adegboyega couldn't get a look in until a fortnight ago and now has three goals in his first four games.