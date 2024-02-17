Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates from Blundell Park
Stay tuned to our live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon.
Grimsby v Doncaster Rovers - LIVE
Chance
Green nods wide from a corner for the hosts.
Chance
Clifton stabs wide after Rovers get their pockets picked. They need to switch on.
Chance
Green meets Rose's downhard header but it's straight at TLT. Hosts definitely on top now.
Card
Owen Bailey enters the book. First of the day.
Anderson
Adelakun botches a clearance but Anderson gets him out of jail to halt Clifton.
Game on
Let's see what response Rovers have.
GOAL
Rose converts the spot-kick. 1-2.
Penalty Grimsby
Hosts have chance to get back into it.
Grimsby chance
Hosts threaten for the first time but Rovers do enough to push it behind for a corner. First bit of pressure from the hosts.
Almost
Adelakun causing all sorts of problems down the left. He almost got in again there. It's all Rovers.