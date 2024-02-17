News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Live

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates from Blundell Park

Grant McCann’s side make the short journey to Lincolnshire today, to face Grimsby Town.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 17th Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 13:44 GMT
Rovers are on the road at Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Rovers are on the road at Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Rovers are on the road at Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Stay tuned to our live blog below for updates throughout the afternoon.

Grimsby v Doncaster Rovers - LIVE

15:33 GMT

Chance

Green nods wide from a corner for the hosts.

15:29 GMT

Chance

Clifton stabs wide after Rovers get their pockets picked. They need to switch on.

15:28 GMT

Chance

Green meets Rose's downhard header but it's straight at TLT. Hosts definitely on top now.

15:28 GMT

Card

Owen Bailey enters the book. First of the day.

15:24 GMT

Anderson

Adelakun botches a clearance but Anderson gets him out of jail to halt Clifton.

15:19 GMT

Game on

Let's see what response Rovers have.

15:19 GMT

GOAL

Rose converts the spot-kick. 1-2.

15:18 GMT

Penalty Grimsby

Hosts have chance to get back into it.

15:17 GMT

Grimsby chance

Hosts threaten for the first time but Rovers do enough to push it behind for a corner. First bit of pressure from the hosts.

15:13 GMT

Almost

Adelakun causing all sorts of problems down the left. He almost got in again there. It's all Rovers.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LincolnshireGrant McCann