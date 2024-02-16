Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mariners sit 21st in League Two - a place and four points behind Saturday's visitors.

Grimsby are in wretched form at home, with no win in their last five and having shipped a whopping 18 goals across those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's against that backdrop that a resurgent Rovers arrive, with Grant McCann's men on their longest unbeaten run in the league for a whole year.

"It's an opportunity to try and pull Doncaster towards us," Pearson said in the build-up to Saturday's clash. "Hopefully we can give a better account of ourselves than what we have done recently at home.

"We look at results elsewhere but ultimately it's about what we do. They've obviously had a good week.

"They'll have been disappointed to concede so late on on Tuesday night but I'm sure if you'd have offered them four points from the two games they'd have been delighted with that. It's about how we can implement ourselves on the game. We know their threats and where they're strong. It's about how we can take our game plan to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson also alluded to the fact Town's supporters are likely to be nervous given their recent failings.

Grimsby Town assistant coach Shaun Pearson.

"I totally get it," he added. "The crowd are definitely on edge at the minute but I see it as a good thing. If we can just tilt the scales slightly in a positive way with our performance then they'll get right behind us. They'll be louder than what they probably normally are.