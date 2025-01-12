Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' win at Hull City as he praises Chelsea loanee

Grant McCann celebrates Rovers' win at his old club Hull.

Grant McCann declared his pride after watching Doncaster Rovers reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rovers edged out Hull City 5-4 on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time. Luke Molyneux's opener was cancelled out by a late Gustavo Puerta strike but nothing could separate the sides in an additional half-hour which meant spot-kicks were required.

Harry Clifton then settled a topsy-turvy shoot-out which saw Joe Ironside miss before Ted Sharman-Lowe pulled off a vital stop to keep out Alfie Jones.

Speaking post-match, McCann told the Free Press: "I'm just really pleased with the effort the boys put in. I'm pleased for the supporters and for the financial boost the club will get. I'm delighted.

"I can't fault any of the boys. As the game went on, we got better. I'm really pleased defensively. I'm proud to be sitting here today looking at how strong we were, scoring a good goal on the break."

Sharman-Lowe won plenty of plaudits for keeping out Jones in the shoot-out, having made an even better save in extra-time to deny the same player.

"I don't think Alfie will want to see Ted for a while!" McCann said. "It was a great strike and we all thought it was in and looked like it was heading straight for the top-corner.

"But when you're six-foot-four and have a spring like he does - it shows why he is at Chelsea. It really did. His penalty save, his save from Alfie, his kicking. He was really good today, Ted."

The one downside for McCann was perhaps the fact that no fewer than seven of his players entered referee Sunny Singh Gill's book.

"I thought there was a lot of cheap bookings really. That was a frustration for us today."

Rovers return to league duties, away at Gillingham next Saturday (12.30pm).