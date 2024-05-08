Grant McCann's message to Doncaster Rovers supporters as tickets for Crewe game sell like hot cakes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster hold a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at the Eco-Power Stadium (8pm) after a classy display at Gresty Road on Holiday Monday.

Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins struck in either half to put Rovers in firm command of the tie. But McCann and his players know nothing has been achieved yet with the fixture effectively just at half-time.

McCann, who expects Biggins and the influential Matty Craig to both be available after they each went off injured in the first leg, told the Free Press he wants Rovers supporters to be loud and proud for what will be the final home game of 2023/24.

A sizeable crowd is expected, with the attendance almost certain to be the biggest of the season so far.

"I know it's going to be chock-a-block on Friday," McCann said. "Hopefully our fans can enjoy the game and we can give them something to shout about. We'll manage the game by again trying to win. We won't change anything.

"It would be impossible for me to manage (expectations) of 13,000 fans who are coming down Friday. The only thing I can do is manage my team and they're a really good group and will stay grounded. They'll stay focused on the job at hand.