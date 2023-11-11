Grant McCann's former Northern Ireland teammate Ciaran Toner is the new Doncaster Rovers Belles manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toner, a former midfielder who earned two caps for the Green and White Army during a 15-year playing career, holds the UEFA Pro licence - the highest coaching qualification - and was previously Under-18s boss at Rotherham United.

Toner played for teams including Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Rochdale after graduating from Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He replaces Sam Winch and his assistant Alexandre Brito Nogueira, who were sacked last month after just ten games in charge.

Ciaran Toner in action for Gainsborough Trinity.

Belles are currently ninth in the Women's National League Division One North, three points clear of the relegation zone.

They take on Rugby Borough in the first round of the FA Cup at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium tomorrow (1pm kick-off).