Grant McCann's former Northern Ireland teammate named new Doncaster Rovers Belles manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
Toner, a former midfielder who earned two caps for the Green and White Army during a 15-year playing career, holds the UEFA Pro licence - the highest coaching qualification - and was previously Under-18s boss at Rotherham United.
Toner played for teams including Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Rochdale after graduating from Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy.
He replaces Sam Winch and his assistant Alexandre Brito Nogueira, who were sacked last month after just ten games in charge.
Belles are currently ninth in the Women's National League Division One North, three points clear of the relegation zone.
They take on Rugby Borough in the first round of the FA Cup at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium tomorrow (1pm kick-off).
Belles won the competition six times in their heyday and finished as runners-up on a further seven occasions.