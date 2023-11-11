News you can trust since 1925
Grant McCann's former Northern Ireland teammate named new Doncaster Rovers Belles manager

Grant McCann's former Northern Ireland teammate Ciaran Toner is the new Doncaster Rovers Belles manager.
Toner, a former midfielder who earned two caps for the Green and White Army during a 15-year playing career, holds the UEFA Pro licence - the highest coaching qualification - and was previously Under-18s boss at Rotherham United.

Toner played for teams including Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Grimsby Town and Rochdale after graduating from Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy.

He replaces Sam Winch and his assistant Alexandre Brito Nogueira, who were sacked last month after just ten games in charge.

Ciaran Toner in action for Gainsborough Trinity.Ciaran Toner in action for Gainsborough Trinity.
Belles are currently ninth in the Women's National League Division One North, three points clear of the relegation zone.

They take on Rugby Borough in the first round of the FA Cup at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium tomorrow (1pm kick-off).

Belles won the competition six times in their heyday and finished as runners-up on a further seven occasions.

