Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers transfer pledge amid praise for ex-Newcastle United man
The 29-year-old has agreed to a new, two-year deal which ties him down until the summer of 2027. In addition, the club have inserted an option for a further 12 months. Sterry, who progressed through the ranks at boyhood club Newcastle United, has been one of Rovers' stand-out players this term with 40 appearances in all competitions so far.
His manager Grant McCann is a huge fan and believes he could even fill in higher up the pitch, if the need ever arose.
"Jamie's excellent," McCann told the Free Press. "And I know he plays right-back for us but if I asked him to go and play as an eight or as a six, he could do it.
"He's that good on the ball. I think we've used him in those positions at times to overload teams but he's technically very good, he's quick, good in the air - all the attributes you want."
Sterry's new deal means Rovers now have four full-backs who are contracted for next season. James Maxwell signed a long-term deal last year, Tom Nixon arrived on a permanent arrangement in the summer and last month Jack Senior agreed a new deal until 2026. It's clearly an area that is now boxed-off in terms of further arrivals.
McCann added: "We now feel we've got four excellent full-backs here who are all different. It's an area we don't need to worry about now because we've got four tied down for next season and they're all capable of playing the league above in my opinion."
Rovers are away at Cheltenham this lunchtime (12.30pm kick-off).
