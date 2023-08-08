Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers shock Hull City in Carabao Cup first round

Goals from George Miller and Harrison Biggins cancelled out Oscar Estupinan's early opener and gave Grant McCann his first win since returning to the club on his first visit back to the MKM Stadium since being dismissed in January 2022.

Two divisions separate the teams but Doncaster were good value for their win and could meet a Premier Division side in the next round, which will be drawn tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gulf in quality looked stark in the opening ten minutes with Estupinan, who netted 13 times in the Championship last season, opening the scoring from close range after just three minutes.

George Miller claims the second goal.

Hull came forward at will after that but Doncaster survived, settled and pulled themselves level against the run of play through Miller in the 15th minute.

Miller plucked the ball out of the air and fired past Matt Ingram after Biggins had intercepted a deep pass from Adama Traore and found Luke Molyneux ahead of him.

Molynuex took the strike on, which was deflected and fell into the path of Miller to open his account for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker was unfortunate not to double his tally a few minutes later when some good movement saw him beat Hull's defenders to a through ball, but his effort trickled across the face of goal.

At the other end, Tom Anderson atoned for a sloppy pass which led to the opening goal when he put his head in the way of Jason Lokilo's goalbound strike.

Despite a slow start, it was Rovers who ended the first period in the ascendancy.

Ian Lawlor saved brilliantly from Estupinan at the beginning of the second half but aside from that the hosts continued to offer little in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster were more than holding their own and took the lead just after the hour mark when Biggins smashed the ball past Ingram from the edge of the area via a deflection off Miller.

Tyler Roberts deserved much of the credit for his assist, however, after a brilliant bit of skill saw him beat his man and cut the ball back from the byline.

Hull turned the screw with the clock ticking and an upset looming but Lawlor was on hand to deny Estupinan and then substitute Ozan Tufan.

Estupinan was Hull's biggest threat throughout and headed over at the start of ten minutes' worth of injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Doncaster saw the game out comfortably to get McCann's second spell at the club off and running.

A delighted travelling contingent made sure their gratitude was heard at the final whistle as they serenaded their beloved boss and his troops after a fine evening’s work.

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molynuex, George Broadbent (Tommy Rowe, 69), George Miller (Joe Ironside, 85), Harrison Biggins, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Zain Westbrooke, 74), Tyler Roberts

Subs: Rory Watson, Jon Taylor, Adam Long, Jack Senior, Reo Griffiths, Bobby Faulkner

Hull: Matt Ingram, Ruben Vinagre (Vaughn Covil, 46), Sean McLoughlin, Adama Traore (Regan Slater, 57), Xavier Simons, Oscar Estupinan, Brandon Fleming (Ozan Tufan, 69), Jason Lokilo, Andy Smith, Cyrus Christie (Lewie Coyle, 69), Aaron Connolly (Liam Delap, 57)