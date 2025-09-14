Grant McCann's big Doncaster Rovers grumble from Wigan defeat as he gives Harry Clifton update

Grant McCann was understandably fuming after Doncaster Rovers' loss to Wigan Athletic.

Rovers were outclassed as they fell to a 3-0 defeat in Greater Manchester for their second league reverse of the campaign.

The visitors started lively but felt aggrieved after a foul on Luke Molyneux inside the box went unpunished. Just moments later they were picking the ball out of their net before Wigan added a quickfire second. A third strike just after the interval killed off any brief hopes of a comeback as Rovers posted undoubtedly their worst showing of the season.

Whilst McCann was unhappy with pretty much everything he saw from his side, what most disappointed him was a failure to properly ask questions of the Wigan defence.

Grant McCann pulled no punches in his assessment of Rovers' loss to Wigan. Pic: Craig Hawkhead.

"I told the players during the week that Wigan had conceded ten goals, eight of them from crosses and four or five from set-plays," he said.

"We were powderpuff. Every single ball that went in the box, they headed it away or cleared it. That's probably the story of the day for us. We didn't do anything that we set out to do and when you do that, ultimately you get punished.

"But we've got a really good group that's honest. We've responded quite well since I've been here in terms of setbacks. We'll pick the bones out of this and go again next week. We need to respond at home (to Wimbledon). This is hard to take but it's football."

Meanwhile, McCann has explained why Harry Clifton exited the game at the Brick Community Stadium prematurely. The former Grimsby Town midfielder just after the half-hour mark, replaced by Glenn Middleton. McCann confirmed that Clifton had "felt" his hamstring and that they didn't want to take any risks by allowing him to go on after showing initial discomfort. He also confirmed that everyone else in the squad is fit, with the likes of Jay McGrath and Jamie Sterry among those who missed out on the matchday squad against Ryan Lowe's side.