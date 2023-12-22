Grant McCann tells Doncaster Rovers players 'That wasn't good enough' as they serve up second poor defeat in a week

It was not a very happy Christmas in the home dressing room on Friday night as Grant McCann lambasted his players for an insipid performance at home to Bradford City.

Rovers started well and took the lead through Joe Ironside but on the back of a 5-0 defeat to Morecambe their confidence is brittle and once Andy Cook equalised with the first of his two goals, the in-form Bantams cruised to a 3-1 win.

It was not the fact his injury-hit side lost to in-form City which annoyed him, it was how little resistance they put up.

"After the first 15, 20 minutes I just felt they had too much for us and that's hard for me to sit here and say," admitted the Rovers manager.

"They're more experienced than us, they won more second balls than us, (Richie) Smallwood won every second ball in the middle of the pitch, we couldn't get near him, and he kept hooking things in behind us and (Tyler) Smith was running between us.

"It's just not good enough. I take full responsibility for it.

"We said to the players you need to go and have a look at yourself because what we're showing is nowhere near so we've got to make sure we get better."

What added to his frustration was that all the goals came from Doncaster restarts.

Rovers' players show their dejection after conceding the third goal. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

"We started the game fine, the first 20, 25 minutes of the game, what we tried to do was working, a good goal from Joe and then we just went away from what was working," he said.

"The first goal, for example, we tried to play when we can see Bradford are trying to press us – sloppy pass, sloppy pass, we lose it, they nearly score from the pass by Tyler Smith and we just don't stay with Cook (at the corner).

"The second goal comes from a throw-in, another restart which ends up in the back of our net, we don't get close enough to Cook, he just rolls people and Snith gets between us.

"The third one's actually our own throw-in on the far side.

"We ain't good enough at the minute from restarts set plays and it's going to take a lot of work.