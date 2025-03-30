Grant McCann teases new Doncaster Rovers contract as he explains Will Flint decision

Rovers chief Grant McCann. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says another player has been tied down for next season.

The club have already agreed contract extensions with a number of players in recent months, with the likes of George Broadbent, Kyle Hurst and Jack Senior committing for beyond this summer.

Nevertheless, there are still a cluster of players out of contract at the end of the season. One of the most prominent is Joseph Olowu, who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing thigh surgery. McCann confirmed that the defender has recently rebuffed a contract offer although he says that another is in the pipeline.

Whilst that situation is yet to be resolved, McCann did hint at another contract renewal that is to be announced in the coming days with an unnamed player.

He cryptically said: "We have some good news, with one other player signing a new contract last week which I think will be announced early next week so we are moving in the right direction in terms of contract talks."

Those in that bracket of contracts shortly due to expire include the likes of Tom Anderson and Jamie Sterry.

Meanwhile, McCann has explained the thinking behind the decision Will Flint's recall from his loan at Darlington. The academy product won plenty of plaudits during his loan spell with the Quakers but Saturday morning saw the club announce that they'd activated a recall clause.

When asked by the Free Press what the thinking was behind the decision, McCann said: "It was just with the news on Joseph Olowu.

"We wanted to keep ourselves strong, not only for games but also for when we train. We've got a real good under-18s team but we're asking sometimes some of the first years to come up and train with us and that gap is big. So we wanted to keep the training group strong.

"Also, Will has had a really good loan with 40-odd games for Darlington. He's ready to play in our first team for sure. I'd have no hesitation in playing him whether it's right-back, centre-half or midfield. He can play all three. He's a good person to have for the run-in."