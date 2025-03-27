Grant McCann staying coy on Doncaster Rovers injuries ahead of Carlisle United clash

Grant McCann is staying coy over Doncaster Rovers' injury situation ahead of their return to action this weekend.

Rovers host Carlisle in their first outing in a fortnight. Since then a clutch of their rivals have played, but it remains firmly in Rovers' hands with regards automatic promotion. They have a game in hand to boot, which means destiny is in their own hands albeit with a fair portion of the season still to go.

Prior to the international break, Rovers posted a point away at Crewe with an entire back four - Jamie Sterry, Jay McGrath, Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell - absent through injury.

But McCann was in no mood to give the game away when speaking at a special press conference staged at a local Doncaster primary school, as part of Club Doncaster's Foundation Junior Takeover Day this weekend.

"We've a bit of a mixed bag really. There's some good news and some not so good news really," he told the media and a classroom at Serlby Park Academy primary.

"We tried to push to try and get players back. We have with one or two, but one or two probably won't make it (this weekend), but the medical team has worked as hard as they can to get people back.

"But we've got a good squad, the depth is strong and people will wait for their chances. When we built the group we knew we'd not go through the whole season without injuries so it's important we're strong in every position, which we are."

Following questions from the media, McCann was then grilled by youngsters watching on and praised the scheme as yet another example of how Rovers go above and beyond when it comes to work in the community.

"I think this football club is probably one of the best in the EFL for stuff like this," he told the Free Press. "The players are out all the time around the community, hence why we win those kind of awards most years! There's a lot of good that this football club does and that's a testament to all the work done."