Grant McCann slams 'ridiculous' penalty decision in Doncaster Rovers' loss to Huddersfield Town

Grant McCann refused to criticise his Doncaster Rovers players after their long unbeaten run came to an end at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers dominated the first half against the Terriers but a lack of clinical edge came back to bite them, with the hosts slowly coming into the contest before scoring twice in the final 12 minutes. Sub Ben Wiles broke the deadlock before Joe Taylor rubbed salt in the wounds with a late penalty.

Despite the defeat - their first since away at Bromley back in early March - McCann was more than happy with his side's showing against the pre-season bookies' favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were outstanding," he told the media post-match. "The first half we should have been out of sight, probably 4-0 up. "But you need to score when you're on top and we didn't. They had no answer to our press or energy. We kept pinching it off them and making a few good opportunities and their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

"But we didn't score when we were on top. I wasn't concerned at half-time because we've got a team that can keep going and going but the first goal Huddersfield score, we've just given it to them.

"The distances all night of the back four was excellent. Players don't get across and we leave a gap for Wiles who is a good player and bang! that's what happens. That's what happens when you face teams who spend probably £10-15million over the last few years. That's the type of players they have."

Whilst McCann accepted that quality shone through for the hosts' opener, he was livid about the award of the penalty that effectively killed off any comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is absolutely ridiculous, when you see it back," he said of the decision that went against Connor O'Riordan for a soft-looking foul on goalscorer Taylor.

"There's no touch. The referee says there's a trip - there's no trip. Joe Taylor falls to the floor. He's bought one there for his team. It kills the game.

"But as much as I'm standing here really disappointed, there's a lot to take out of that tonight. They're the favourites for the division and I thought we were better than them for long spells.

"I'm really pleased with the opportunities and chances we're creating at the minute and if we keep doing that we're going to score loads of goals.

"That doesn't concern me. What annoyed me a bit tonight was that we didn't find the back of the net with so many chances to do so."