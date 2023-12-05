For Grant McCann, the EFL Trophy starts in earnest on Tuesday night.

The competition for League One, League Two and top academy sides is the most lightly-regarded of all those involving English league sides, as shown by attendances.

But Doncaster Rovers manager McCann thinks it steps up a gear in the knockout stages.

His side host Nottingham Forest under-21s in a 7pm kick-off.

EFL TROPHY HIGLIGHTS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has seen what the competition has to offer

"I think over the years, whatever it has been called – it seems to change quite a lot – people don't seem to be too interested in it in the group stages," said McCann.

"I'm talking about fans and things like that.

"But as you start going through the rounds, you do. I know it, I have played in it and won it and got beaten in the final and then won it.

"Players at League Two and League One level very rarely get a chance to play at Wembley so it's a massive incentive for everybody at this club to play at that stadium.