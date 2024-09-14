Grant McCann says there'll be no Doncaster Rovers hangover as MK Dons game come into focus
Rovers lost 2-0 at Harrogate on Thursday night in a game where they simply didn't turn up. Despite the setback they remain in first spot, albeit that is likely to change by 5pm tonight once the remaining League Two fixtures are played.
For McCann the defeat was a rare reversal for a side who have been in mostly superb form in the calendar year of 2024. It was also only their second league reversal this term and McCann wants the team to replicate their response following the last loss.
After being beaten at Newport his side went on a three-game winning streak and he is looking for the same reaction starting at MK Dons a week today.
"We know there's going to be ups and downs in the season and we know there'll be times when we lose," McCann told the Free Press.
"When we do lose then it's about reacting positively and we will do.
"We lost at Newport and I think we reacted with a three or four-game winning streak so we'll look to do that again.
We'll be working hard. The boys will obviously have a few days' rest but then it's back to work and getting ready for MK Dons."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.