Grant McCann says there'll be no Doncaster Rovers hangover as MK Dons game come into focus

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann wants his side to provide the perfect reaction to their latest setback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers lost 2-0 at Harrogate on Thursday night in a game where they simply didn't turn up. Despite the setback they remain in first spot, albeit that is likely to change by 5pm tonight once the remaining League Two fixtures are played.

For McCann the defeat was a rare reversal for a side who have been in mostly superb form in the calendar year of 2024. It was also only their second league reversal this term and McCann wants the team to replicate their response following the last loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being beaten at Newport his side went on a three-game winning streak and he is looking for the same reaction starting at MK Dons a week today.

Rovers' manager Grant McCann is confident there'll be no hangover from his side's defeat to Harrogate.

"We know there's going to be ups and downs in the season and we know there'll be times when we lose," McCann told the Free Press.

"When we do lose then it's about reacting positively and we will do.

"We lost at Newport and I think we reacted with a three or four-game winning streak so we'll look to do that again.

We'll be working hard. The boys will obviously have a few days' rest but then it's back to work and getting ready for MK Dons."