Grant McCann salutes his Doncaster Rovers players for rallying together in Fleetwood win

Grant McCann's side are up to second in the table.

Grant McCann praised his Doncaster Rovers players for grouping around George Broadbent in the win over Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Bailey's header gave Rovers a first half lead before Broadbent's error allowed Matty Virtue to restore parity. Billy Sharp then popped up with a late, late winner to move McCann's side up to second as they started 2025 in style.

"To be a successful team when one of your teammates makes a mistake, one of you needs to rectify that and that's happened today," McCann told the media post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got the job done today and had to dig deep. We kept going right until the end and Billy has done that (score) all his career really. We're never going to get it all our own way. You have to show desire to keep going and I'm glad we gave the fans the three points.

"I just love winning. We always dissect games afterwards and try to get better but ultimately today we just wanted to start 2025 with a win at home and make this a tough place for teams to come."

Regarding the unforced error by Broadbent, McCann said: "It's the way that we play. It's a technical issue and that's all it was. George's body position wasn't in the right place to receive that pass and that's something the coaching staff will work with the midfield players on.

"He could have opened up his body. But it's easily fixed and hopefully we're good enough coaches to make our players better in those situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just a technical mistake and a really simple thing to fix. We all make mistakes and footballers up and down the country make mistakes. It's not about the mistake. It's about what happens after."

Rovers will look to make it back-to-back home wins when Port Vale visit DN4 on Saturday.