Grant McCann reveals Kyle Hurst talk as he provides Doncaster Rovers transfer update

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann insists he has been open and honest with Kyle Hurst over the decision to allow the winger to leave the club.

Hurst did not travel to Spain for last week's warm weather training camp, with McCann subsequently clarifying the situation by insisting the wideman can move on. The Northern Irishman believes that he has sufficient options and quality with the quartet of Luke Molyneux, Jordan Gibson and new arrivals Glenn Middleton and Damola Ajayi.

Now, McCann has provided a fresh update to the Free Press on Hurst's situation - revealing that the club are open to both loan and permanent approaches.

"We took Kyle's option up (last February) because we wanted to protect the football club and we want Kyle to go and play football," he said after last night's 3-2 friendly win at Alfreton to kick off pre-season.

"I feel, in my opinion, that at this moment in time we've got four wide players who are better than Kyle. And I've told Kyle that. It's just my opinion and others may think differently. But if we can find him the right opportunity then we're not going to stand in his way.

"He's played a lot of football for this club and done well in certain spells so like any business you want to protect your assets and we've done that with Kyle. So if anyone wants to take Kyle it's going to cost them. But if it's a loan deal, then we'd be open to that to."

McCann added: "We've not by any means closed the door on him. It's more of us letting him know where he stands. Because I like to be honest with people and I don't want to string anyone along.

"That's always the way I've been in management. But who knows? I know Kyle didn't come to Spain with us but he's training and will be back in with us tomorrow. But at this moment in time I feel those four are in a good place."

Meanwhile, McCann does not foresee any more arrivals in the immediate future having already signed eight players.

He added: "There's nothing close or pending. We're always looking but we're pleased with the group so far. Who knows, one or two might want to go out and play football as we get into the season which opens up the possibility to us to improve or increase."