Grant McCann reveals clear stance on potential for further Doncaster Rovers outgoings

Grant McCann does not envisage any more outgoings at Doncaster Rovers.

The transfer window may have shut on Monday night for deals between EFL and Premier League clubs, but sides in the National League are not bound by the same deadline. It means National League sides can still sign players on loan - with some suggesting it as a potential avenue for those Rovers players who remain on the fringes of the first team.

Monday's final day of trading saw just one solitary piece of business carried out by McCann: allowing Kyle Hurst to join Scottish side Queen's Park on loan, but not before extending his contract until 2026.

"I'd say that's it, to be honest," McCann told the Free Press, when asked if any players could potentially go down the non-league route in order to try and get some football.

"We've given one or two people enough time to find a club. I said to Gavin (Baldwin, chief executive) and Adam (Grice, secretary) that once the window is shut then our business is done. It's not about seeing what's out there now. It's important we keep the group strong and mentally right. But we've also got to keep an eye on the ones who are out on loan."

Hurst's move north of the border was an eye-raiser but McCann hopes he can enjoy a profitable second half of the season with the Scottish outfit who play out of the national stadium at Hampden Park.

And he could have a debut to remember when his temporary employers face Glasgow Rangers, at Ibrox, on Sunday in the Scottish Cup.

"Kyle just needed to play football," added McCann, an ardent Rangers supporter. "He's picked the right club with Callum Davidson and Barry Nicholson, who I knew quite well. He'll be looked after there. Hopefully his first game sees Hursty have the best game ever but my beloved Rangers win!

"Kyle will go up there and has to find a way to be effective. It's a decent standard, the Scottish Championship. I've no doubt he'll go and do well there. He'll be playing in front of 50,000 in his first game which is amazing. It's about trying to find consistency, playing week in, week out and hopefully that'll benefit him and us."