Grant McCann reveals chat with referees' chief as Doncaster Rovers prepare for Barrow test

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hopes some good can come from a lengthy chat with EFL head of refereeing Mike Jones.

The discussion between the Northern Irishman and Jones was prompted after Rovers saw a clutch of decisions go against them in their 3-0 home defeat to Chesterfield last weekend.

They finished the game with nine men after red cards were handed out to both Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson. The visitors were also awarded a controversial penalty by whistler James Bell whilst the hosts were denied a spot-kick of their own, despite their protests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rovers' chief, who revealed that the club have appealed Anderson's red card, said: "I've spoken to the head of referees (Mike Jones) on the penalty incident against Luke Molyneux. He told me it's not a penalty so I've got to go with that.

"I also spoke about the penalty that leads to Chesterfield's second goal (handball by Ephraim Yeboah) and he told me that's not a penalty either. I knew that anyway at the time.

"We knew if your hand is in a natural position then the referee shouldn't be giving a penalty for that, so it's disappointing. Mike's a good guy and he's always totally honest. He's (Bell) obviously made the wrong call regarding the penalty against Ephraim.

"There was another penalty shout for Chesterfield which was probably more of a penalty than the Ephraim one where Tom's (Anderson) arms are raised a bit trying to block a cross. That's what we were told in the summer: If your arms are out of natural position then it's a penalty.

"But the referee didn't give that one so it's almost as if he's reverted to the old (advice). It's gone now. Referees make mistakes but I hope they learn from it."

Rovers boss Grant McCann hopes some good can come of his chat with referees' chief Mike Jones. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rovers welcome Barrow to the Eco-Power Stadium tonight as they look to get the Spireites defeat - and general sloppy performance - out of their system.

Changes are likely and one of those who could benefit from a shake-up is midfielder George Broadbent. The 24-year-old hasn't started in the league since mid-August but could earn a recall after impressive showing in the recent EFL Trophy tie against Manchester United's under-21s.

If he does get the nod, he's determined to make the most of his chance.

"When I get my opportunity I have to try and take it," said the former Sheffield United man, who notched his first Rovers goal in the Trophy run-out.

"When I first came in was playing higher up in midfield but more recently I've started playing deeper and I feel like I can do both.

"I feel I can contribute as the season goes on but there's a lot of good players, some creative, some ball players so it's a good mix. It's about when you do get your chance, just making sure you perform."