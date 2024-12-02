Grant McCann reunion on the cards as Doncaster Rovers discover FA Cup opponents
Grant McCann's side booked their spot in the next round of the world's oldest cup competition thanks to a hard-fought win over Kettering on Sunday. They had to go through extra-time to finally see off the plucky non-league side, with Billy Sharp scoring both goals for Rovers. In the previous round, they overcame another long trek as they saw off Barrow.
The third round ties are pencilled in for the weekend of January 11 and 12. It means Rovers' league trip to Morecambe will now have to find a new date as it was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11.
This season's cup run has already banked Rovers £120,000 plus a sizeable slice of TV money as the Kettering game was screened live on BBC Two. They will net another £115,000 if they win in round three, with £25,000 even if they lose.
The fixture means a return to the MKM Stadium for McCann, who won League One with the Tigers back in the 2020-21 campaign before departing in January 2022.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
Southampton v Swansea
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter v Oxford
Leyton Orient v Derby
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Manchester City v Salford City
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolves
Preston v Charlton
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Bournemouth v West Brom
Mansfield v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull v Doncaster
Sunderland v Stoke
Leicester v QPR
Brentford v Plymouth
Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough
Wycombe v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport