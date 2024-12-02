Grant McCann reunion on the cards as Doncaster Rovers discover FA Cup opponents

Doncaster Rovers will travel to Hull City after the third round draw for the FA Cup was made.

Grant McCann's side booked their spot in the next round of the world's oldest cup competition thanks to a hard-fought win over Kettering on Sunday. They had to go through extra-time to finally see off the plucky non-league side, with Billy Sharp scoring both goals for Rovers. In the previous round, they overcame another long trek as they saw off Barrow.

The third round ties are pencilled in for the weekend of January 11 and 12. It means Rovers' league trip to Morecambe will now have to find a new date as it was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11.

This season's cup run has already banked Rovers £120,000 plus a sizeable slice of TV money as the Kettering game was screened live on BBC Two. They will net another £115,000 if they win in round three, with £25,000 even if they lose.

The fixture means a return to the MKM Stadium for McCann, who won League One with the Tigers back in the 2020-21 campaign before departing in January 2022.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

Southampton v Swansea

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter v Oxford

Leyton Orient v Derby

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Manchester City v Salford City

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolves

Preston v Charlton

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Bournemouth v West Brom

Mansfield v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull v Doncaster

Sunderland v Stoke

Leicester v QPR

Brentford v Plymouth

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough

Wycombe v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport