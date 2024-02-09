Grant McCann responds to question over pressure amid poor Doncaster Rovers form

Grant McCann remains bullish over Rovers' chances of ending the season on a strong note.

Rovers have won just one of their last ten league outings and host Tranmere Rovers on Saturday sitting just seven points above the drop zone.

The team's form has dropped off in the last few months and it's led to some supporters fearing the worst. But McCann remains defiant and believes a clear run at the league will give them the chance to start climbing the table.

When asked directly if he feels any extra pressure, the Rovers' chief said: "No, we don't feel that. We can't feel that. It's important once we play one game we prepare for the next one, regardless of whether we win, lose or draw. It's been a stop-start period for us and we haven't really played many league games these last few weeks.

"We've had the cup games sandwiched in there and we've not really had a chance in the league. Obviously games are coming up thick and fast and that gives us a chance to build some momentum and hopefully we can come out of it with a decent return."

McCann was also asked how the mood is within the camp.

"The mood's fine," he added. "From the outside looking in you'd probably think that wasn't the case. I wouldn't mind you all (press) coming down to training and spending a day with us because you'd see the mood is good.