The winger arrived at DN4 on a loan arrangement from League One side Lincoln City last month and has hit the ground running with two goals and four assists in just five appearances so far.

With his contract at his parent club expiring this summer, many Rovers fans would be keen for the deal to be made permanent.

Rovers' boss Grant McCann was asked about that possibility ahead of this weekend's visit of AFC Wimbledon.

"I think Haks knows how much we think of him," said McCann, who will be looking to stretch his side's unbeaten run to five against Johnnie Jackson's side. The conversation always, when he was coming in, was about how he would do now.

"We knew he's out of contract (at Lincoln) in the summer. Sometimes when you take a loan in January and they've only got six months left on their deals sometimes clubs don't let them go or they'll offer them a new deal before they loan them out.

"He had one or two other clubs after him. It was a bit of a gamble for Haks because he is out of contract in the summer but he knows he is respected by me and the coaching staff.

