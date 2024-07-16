Grant McCann reflects on Doncaster Rovers' pre-season opener and delivers Zain Westbrooke update
Rovers cantered to a straightforward 4-0 win in Lincolnshire in a match that was separated into two separate 60-minute workouts. Veteran striker Billy Sharp opened the scoring early on before Kyle Hurst doubled the lead and then Jordan Gibson added a brace.
"It was more of a fitness exercise for us and we wanted them to go as far as they could," McCann reflected post-match. "We've worked on bits and pieces tactically but it's been tough for them in pre-season so far.
"We got 60 minutes into everybody which was pleasing. I think the boys were pleasantly surprised to see the facilities and the ground here. For us today though it was about the win.
“It was a trademark finish from Billy wasn't it? A glancing header from a good Luke Molyneux cross. That was pleasing. It was good to see Jordan get a couple of goals and Kyle Hurst too. It was a good workout and pleasing to get everyone some minutes."
The vast majority of McCann's squad took part in the match, with only the trio of Harry Clifton, Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke missing out.
Clifton's injury is calf-related, whilst Close continues his rehab from knee surgery. Westbrooke's diagnosis, McCann told the Free Press, is a thigh twinge suffered recently in training.
On the trio's absence, the Northern Irishman said: "Harry and Zain will probably miss the next couple of weeks of pre-season then we'll build them up again probably ready for the start (of the season). Closey, we'll have to see about the first game of the season for him.
"We'll take it day-by-day with him but he's certainly getting there. It'll certainly be a real plus when we get those three back because they'll add real competition."
