Grant McCann reflects on Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Port Vale as Luke Molyneux update given

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers chief.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann couldn't hide his frustration after his side's slender 2-1 loss at home to Port Vale.

Darren Moore's men sealed the win by scoring with two of only three attempts on target: Close-range efforts from Ryan Croasdale and Lorent Tolaj. After going 2-0 down, Rovers rallied and Jamie Sterry's long-range effort reduced the arrears but they couldn't force a leveller.

The result sees McCann's men drop to sixth with Vale rising to third in a cluttered promotion pack.

"I thought we were on top for the majority of the game," McCann said post-match. "But we've given them two opportunities and they've taken them. We can do better because we gamble for their first goal and don't recover quick enough. We don't pick up people in the box and space doesn't score goals, but we mark space not players.

"The second one is similar really. We don't track the run and we don't pick the guy up. The response from the group after that was positive and strong and we scored a really good goal. But first half we were on top. Their goalkeeper has made a world class save from Billy (Sharp). How he's shifted his body shape to save it - fair play.

"But I'm just really frustrated at the two goals we conceded. They are really poor from our point of view. I've just watched them back (video) and I'm even more annoyed."

Rob Street made a quickfire debut just 24 hours after joining on loan from Lincoln, replacing Luke Molyneux at the break.

McCann revealed the reasoning behind the change, adding: "Luke's been struggling overnight with an ear infection. He nearly didn't make the game. He saw the doctor before the game and played but it got worse at half-time so we had to make a change. It came on all of a sudden overnight. He just needs a course of antibiotics."

Rovers now have an eight-day break before they head to Hull City on January 12 in the FA Cup third round.