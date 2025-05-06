Grant McCann reflects on Doncaster Rovers' change in fortunes as he approaches two-year landmark

Grant McCann will lead Rovers into League One next season.

"It's not been easy. The first four or five months when we came in were tough and we probably didn't realise how tough it was."

Not long after Doncaster Rovers had toasted winning the League Two title, Grant McCann reflected on all the hard work that had gone in to getting them to that point.

The club that he left in 2019 was one fighting for a return to the Championship. By the time he was unveiled for a second time on May 12, 2023, Rovers were languishing in no man's land in League Two.

Last season they fell short of a miracle promotion but McCann wasn't to be denied this term. In-between, there's been ample work put in both on and off the field.

"It was a very, very poor start to the first half of last season," McCann said. "But there was a turning point. And I know people might look at the Sutton game, but for me inside the club there was changes happening that people didn't really see.

"There was a togetherness building and the squad was getting stronger. The fans were starting to believe in us and once we started winning two, three, four games in a row they could sense it.

"It was disappointing to lose when we did (play-offs) last year but this year I had a firm belief in the players. I challenged them and my staff that if there was any sort of negativity then you may aswell find yourself a new club because the whole drive this year was to win the title. And I'm so pleased and proud we've managed to do it."

The next few weeks will see League One's make-up for 2025-26 be completed with three of Charlton, Leyton Orient, Stockport and Wycombe remaining in the third tier after the play-offs, and one of AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield, Notts County and Walsall coming up.

Whilst understandably reticent to go into too much detail, McCann admits he's already licking his lips at the calibre of opposition Rovers will face.

"There's strong teams in League One and we'll be playing powerful big teams every week," he added.

"There's some big derbies too and big clubs to face next year. These are the games you want. You want to be testing yourself against these type of teams."