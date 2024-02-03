Grant McCann reacts after Doncaster Rovers snatch vital point at Sutton United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers sealed a share of the points as Joe Ironside fired home a stoppage time penalty to cancel out Craig Eastmond's second half opener. It means the gap to second-bottom Sutton stays at a healthy seven points, with a game in hand for Rovers.

It had looked like being a day to forget for McCann's men. But after being clattered in the box by home stopper Dean Bouzanis, Ironside was the late hero for the visitors.

McCann admits he was relieved to get the point in the end but feels that should have been one of three spot-kick to be awarded to his side.

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann said: "I'm disappointed we didn't win. We should have had two (more) clear penalties. It wasn't a really good spectacle because there was no flow to the game.

"We should have had a penalty right at the start with Billy Waters but he gets booked and then second half with Jack Senior, we should have had another. It's really disappointing. We've seen them back and they're both blatant penalties. It is what it is and we're really pleased with response to conceding a really sloppy goal.

"We responded and it was good composure from Joe to score the penalty.

"I thought it was an iffy game. I said we need to trust ourselves because I see them every day in training. This was never going to be pretty. We came here to try and win the game. From their point of view they probably saw this as a must-win game today so that was what we were up against."

When quizzed about the decision to opt for a five-man defence, McCann added: "I always set my team up to win, regardless of what position we're in in the league whether we're top seven or where we are now. We had a couple of chances first half and when we got into the areas we looked threatening but we probably didn't do that enough second half. But overall we'll take the point and move on. We've got 17 games left so let's see where we go."