Grant McCann provides Doncaster Rovers team news boost ahead of crunch clash with AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers are putting the finishing touches to preparations for their huge game with promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Grant McCann's side are currently fourth in the League Two standings - one place and two points ahead of Saturday's visitors. When asked for a team news update ahead of the game with Johnnie Jackson's side, McCann said: "We're as we were at Cheltenham. The only one missing will be Joseph Olowu (thigh).

"All the boys are available for selection. What's pleasing is it's been another week in the legs of James Maxwell, Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside who were all out for a bit. There's been a bit more training into the legs so it's nice to have everyone available."

Saturday's game - yet another 12.30pm kick-off - marks the start of a frantic period with Rovers playing four games in ten days. They use up their game in hand next Tuesday when they travel to Salford City. Another road trip beckons three days later, at Tranmere Rovers, before Colchester United visit DN4 on Easter Monday.

McCann says that managing the workload correctly is pivotal.

"We always give the players a schedule, six weeks in advance normally but because it's at this stage of the season it tends to be about three weeks," he told the Free Press.

"So the players know exactly what the schedule will be. It's tough but it's exciting. You ask any player and they prefer games to training, well most of them! We have to make sure we get the training load, recoveries, days off all right. But I guess the proof will be in the pudding after this busy time."