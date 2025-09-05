Grant McCann on why he allowed Joe Ironside to leave Doncaster Rovers on deadline day

Grant McCann has explained the reasoning behind allowing Joe Ironside to depart Doncaster Rovers.

The centre-forward joined Tranmere Rovers on a permanent deal on deadline day, inking a three-year contract with the League Two side.

Ironside, 31, had fallen down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium, having failed to make a single matchday squad for any of the opening six league games. His only minutes came in cameos off the bench in a couple of Carabao Cup matches. That led to plenty of speculation as to his future. On Monday, the final day of trading in the summer window, Ironside eventually completed a move to Prenton Park for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to the Free Press, McCann said: "My phone never stopped ringing in regard to Joe. Managers up and down the country were ringing because he hadn't been playing or on the bench. I was always open and honest with him from day one of pre-season. It was not like the club were asking me to get rid of him because we were happy for him to stay and fight.

"I've got so much time and respect for Joe and I didn't like not seeing him play. Before Toyosi (Olusanya) came in I told Joe that a new number nine would be coming in but nothing would change, and that he could stay and fight for his place unless he wanted to go and play football.

"Then, as things usually do, they escalated as we got closer to the end of the window. Joe was brilliant, particularly in that first season (2023-24) and dragged us in games to get over the line. He's an unbelievable person and I think Tranmere are getting a top professional, someone who'll give absolutely everything and hopefully he goes and gets them some goals."