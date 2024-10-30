Grant McCann and his son Bayley McCann, who made his full debut for Barnsley in the EFL Trophy tie against Rovers.

Tuesday night at Oakwell gave Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann exactly what he wanted.

Chiefly, the Rovers boss wanted his side to record a safe passage into the next round of the EFL Trophy with a win over their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. But the 44-year-old also wished for a memorable night for his son Bayley, who was making his full senior debut for the hosts.

And he got his wish as Rovers sealed a 3-1 win to book a spot in the last-32. Arguably the story of the night though was the family affair at the heart of the fixture. Bayley, aged 18, earned his first-ever senior start and certainly caught the eye with a determined display.

"It was a bit strange really," McCann told the Free Press when asked about facing his son's team. "To be honest I didn't really envisage when he was born that I'd ever manage against my son one day. But I'm really pleased for him.

"It's been quiet the last few days as he's not called me! I've just left him too because I didn't know if he was going to play although I guessed he was when he didn't call or text me today. I thought he played very, very well and especially considering he played against the likes of Joe Sbarra, Tom Nixon, Ephraim Yeboah, Luke Molyneux. He's played against numerous players tonight who are all very, very good and he saved Barnsley a couple of goals too with some goalline clearances.

"It was really strange but honestly it was a really proud moment. Driving in to the ground today I said to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) that I hope we win but I hope Bayley plays really well and I think that's happened so I couldn't be happier."

Rovers are guaranteed a spot in the next round after finishing on seven points following their three games. They will go through to the last-32 as group winners unless Manchester United under-21s defeat Huddersfield in their final fixture on November 12.