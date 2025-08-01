Grant McCann on League One return, Doncaster Rovers' uniqueness, 500-mark target + country music

McCann is about to embark on his fourth season as Rovers boss, across two separate spells.

Sometimes it's the little changes that can, eventually, make a big difference.

At Doncaster Rovers the past 18 months has been a time of gradual change on and off the field. Terry Bramall's assuming of the chairmanship has coincided with a return of the good times. A league title is already in the bag and plans are afoot to keep the upward trajectory going.

Whilst many headlines and column inches are rightly dedicated to new players and the vast upgrades to the club's stadium and training ground facilities, manager Grant McCann is also at pains to highlight the smaller things behind-the-scenes that can trigger personal improvement.

Just one of those examples, of trying to coax every extra percentage possible, was pointed out to the Free Press when we sat down with McCann for a chat on the eve of the new League One season.

Rovers boss Grant McCann is only looking up after promotion last season.

An outside company specialising in management visited the club over the summer, conducting a series of tests on McCann and the senior staff at Rovers. The aim was to increase understanding amongst department heads of what makes each of them tick.

"We did an insight into your personality test recently, where Terry got all of the staff to do it," McCann says. "My results came out and showed that if I want something doing then I need an answer (clicks fingers) now - which I knew really!

"That's good because I can start understanding my staff more. Little things like that allow us to find out stuff we didn't know before, which is really good. From top to bottom here, everybody knows what they need to do and we're certainly better structured, which helps the players.

"I feel here you get so much support. We try and work together and that's the way it's been here, even in my first spell. Terry has been huge because he's given us a wee bit more in terms of what we can do. Him and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO) have both been massive.

"If I ever want anything done, I'm not having to make five or six phone calls: I ask either of them and if the request is within reason then it's done."

The working relationship between Bramall, Baldwin and McCann is referred to as 'the triangle' by the former. It is certainly an arrangement that is working efficiently, and has been for some time. The fruits of that labour came at the end of last season when Rovers lifted the League Two title on the pitch at Notts County after a season of toil and hard work.

A fiercely dedicated professional with a clear desire to get better and better, McCann seldom takes time off from the job. Indeed, the day after Notts County whilst his players and some staff will have been bleary-eyed, the Northern Irishman was watching videos of potential signings in a coffee shop and relaying transfer thoughts to Bramall and Baldwin.

He did manage to get some down time over the summer, including a now annual trip to Nashville - "I just love my country music so we all go over there every year for three or four days," - but on the whole the off-season was about ensuring Rovers were League One-ready after three years away.

"Summer for me is more about getting recruitment right," he adds.

"Unless you're at a big club where you have people doing these things for them. The pleasing thing here is that I get the decisions over who is coming in. And I'm the one who is on the side-line taking the flak if it doesn't work.

"But I'm big enough and old enough now to take abuse if it comes my way. Having said that, I've now either brought all of these players in and if I've not bought them then I've offered them a new contract so it is starting to feel like my group now and that's important."

The briskness of Rovers' work in the transfer market this summer won't have come as a surprise to Rovers' fans who know McCann likes to get signings in early and bed them in to the club's way of doing things. That feels especially important as they prepare for a step-up in terms of the quality of opposition they'll face compared to last season.

"There's some big clubs and some clubs spending a lot of money not only on transfers but also wages," McCann says of the League One field. "Money doesn't always buy success though. We're hoping we can be as competitive as all the teams and get ourselves in and around the mix.

"I feel like we've got a really good group who know how to win. Momentum is a massive thing. We saw it with Wrexham last year, how they did successive promotions. We'd love to do something similar but we know it'll be tough."

The return to League One with Rovers will also inevitably bring back painful memories of 'that' Charlton defeat in the play-offs in 2019 - the last act of McCann's first spell at the club.

More than six years on from that penalty shoot-out loss, it clearly still rankles: "That day was probably the toughest I've had as a manager. It was just because I knew what was happening with the squad the season after. I knew that if we didn't go up then, that we'd lose players - which the club did.

"But I feel like I know this league and I've probably managed the majority of my games in this division and won it (with Hull City in 2021).

"There's some huge clubs and ex-Premier League clubs. No disrespect to them but going to Accrington in front of 2,000 and then going to Cardiff in front of more than 20,000 - there's a huge difference.

"It'll be a huge challenge but the lads are looking forward to some new stadiums that they've not been to before. I hope my boys can shine in those big arenas."

Whilst a big season awaits Rovers in 2025-26, it could also be a memorable one from a personal level for McCann with a big landmark looming.

He is currently on 463 games as a manager meaning he is on course to bring up 500 at some point next season. That's not bad going for someone who is still only 45 and whose longest spells out of work have been four-month periods preceding both spells as Rovers boss.

"I was at the LMA awards at the end of last season and I saw some managers picking up their awards for reaching 1,000 games and I said to someone that I think I'm actually quite close to 500," he says.

"I don't know how long it would take. I've been managing ten years so I'm guessing it'd take another ten years which is a long time!

"It's not easy, though. There's a lot of things that can happen between now and then and of course, you need to win, ultimately, to stay in a job."