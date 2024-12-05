Grant McCann on Joe Ironside, Fleetwood offside quibble and Doncaster Rovers title intentions

Here is a transcript of Grant McCann's post-match press conference after Doncaster Rovers' 4-2 win at Fleetwood last night:

What was your verdict on that one?

GM: "It’s not easy coming here. I think I’ve only ever won once here in all the times I’ve come here as a manager. There was the wind, the rain, the pitch is tighter here than most. We knew it would be a difficult game so we had to make sure we got our gameplan right and we did that. We didn't want to light fires, we wanted to try and play through their press. Their front two have loads of energy so if we could play over that and try and hurt them - our first goal comes from that. They tried to go long after that.

"But I’m pleased we’ve just got back to winning ways."

You must be pleased with all four goals?

GM: "Yeah I am. Our first goal is a really good bit of calmness by Joe Ironside to find Hursty and then it’s a good finish. The second one is a diving header which was great after a good ball from Jay McGrath.

"The third one Joe has intercepted it and given it Joe Olowu and he found Billy who does what he does best. And then the fourth one, it's good to score from another set-play from the second phase. I think it ends up being an own goal but four goals and I'm pleased."

Joe Ironside was outstanding and integral to this win wasn't he?

GM: "Joe is brilliant. Joe's hold-up play and aggression and just how he plays the game, he's really hard to play against.

"And he doesn't get alot (of decisions going his way). Refs tend to give free-kicks against him a lot but he just gets on with it and goes into the next challenge and next battle. But I always say it, we've got two very good forwards for this level in Joe and Billy and they both rubbed off on each other tonight. They played well together in these conditions. One of the reasons we started them here was we knew about the weather. Hursty fed off them well too, so I'm pleased with all the front three's contributions.

You did change formation - what was the thinking behind that?

GM: "I thought Billy and Joe were excellent on Sunday, and I know it was only against Kettering but it was a tough game. We can do that: we can flip shape, change formations, we can play Billy and Joe, we can play Mols, Billy, Joe, Hursty, Gibbo, Sbarra. We've got lots of options and tonight was a perfect game for those two together. Their hold-up and link-up play was great. They were involved in probably everything we did going forward so that was pleasing."

How disappointed were you with Fleetwood's two goals?

GM: "The first one, their player is two yards offside. I’ve spoke to both the linesman and the referee after the game. This is why we’re frustrated. Their lad is standing two yards offside and how the linesman can’t see it, I don’t know because he's looking at him. It’s frustrating.

"The second one was poor from us. We didn’t get around on the far side of the pitch and let their lad go right through us. Players need to come around and pull in. It was just miscommunication. It was good play from Fleetwood, but ultimately it was down to us.”

How important was it to get that third goal just before half-time?

GM: "Yes, it was good to get that third just before the break. To go in then at 3-2, it gives you something to build on and then have a chat with the players. We just made a couple of little adjustments in what we were doing. It was a bit scrappy second half, wasn't it? There wasn't a lot of chances in either box and it was sloppy. The one chance we do get, we end up taking so that was good."

That fourth goal really stubbed Fleetwood out once and for all didn't it?

GM: "I think so. It probably took the sting out of the game. They made some changes and we freshened it up a little bit to try and get some fresh legs on to the pitch. And then the game fizzled out but I was pleased with that. I was pleased it fizzled out for the last 15 minutes."

Are these the kind of nights - cold, wet, horrid conditions - where you have to just grind it out?

GM: "I said before the game to the players that if we do have intentions on winning the league then these are the places you need to come to and win, and we've done that."