Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' win at Port Vale, half-time changes + transfer update

Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne in discussions at Port Vale.

Doncaster Rovers have now won three of their opening five games upon their return to the third tier, after a stubborn 1-0 success at Port Vale.

It was a game shorn of much quality, but captain Owen Bailey notched the only goal of the game to move Grant McCann's side on to ten points as they bounced back from the midweek loss to Huddersfield.

"It wasn't the prettiest and we weren't at our best," McCann conceded post-match. "And overall we were probably unlucky not to go in 1-0 up at half-time. But that's the beauty of football. I was standing here on Tuesday (against Huddersfield) saying the same thing. What's pleased me today is that we started brightly and had a couple of good chances. Then our half went under siege a little bit. It was a bit of Port Vale playing well and us not playing well enough.

"We gave them too many free-kicks and invited pressure but we stood strong, regrouped at half-time and ultimately got the goal to win it.

"I enjoyed the last 30 minutes because we defended well and we broke at pace, whereas the end of the first half I didn't enjoy it. We looked more like us second half, we took the ball and broke with intensity and could have had more goals.

"But there'll be times, like there was last season, where we're not at our best and it's about standing firm, not conceding and winning the game."

McCann raised an eyebrow at half-time, changing two of his back four with Jay McGrath and Jack Senior going off.

Explaining the alterations, he said: "I thought it added energy about us. Jay was booked but it wasn't really about the booking. He's not long back from injury and has now gone three or four games on the spin. Jack is the same after a bad injury the end of last season. I was toing and froing about making more changes today and at half-time it was to do with those two just looked a wee bit tired.

"James Maxwell and Matty Pearson came on and were full of energy and that certainly helped us."

On Friday McCann spoke of talks with two potential incomings - both strikers. When quizzed on whether there had been any advance on the discussions, he said: "I've left all of that sort of talk until possibly early next week. Am I 100 per cent sure one of them (strikers) will come in? I don't know. We just have to wait and see.

"But we've put our best foot forward, particularly to the one we think that can help us. We like both of them but there's obviously a (number) one and then a two, so we'll see."

Rovers head to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup second round.