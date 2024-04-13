Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Verdict on that performance

GM: "I thought we played really well. We knew we were playing an Accrington team that's had two really good results in the last two so I told the players to be mindful because they hadn't really got anything to play for, being in that middle band of the league.

"They got after us but once the goal went in early it was a real plus for us. I thought my team was really good.

"We scored four goals at home, got a clean sheet and four different scorers too. I thought we could have had more to be honest. Maybe the last pass just let us down."

Joe Ironside on hitting 20 goals today - first player to do so since John Marquis

"He's a top player Joe. I think his performance upped from the level he showed on Tuesday. His hold-up play was great and he was pinning people and bringing others into play. It was quite a similar sort of goal he scored to the other night, arriving late and finishing in the corner. I'm really pleased for him because when I spoke to him in the summer I said to him he'll get goals in this team. I'm glad he's delivered.

How similar is he to Marquis?

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two,Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley;Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK 13/4/2024, K.O 3.00pmDoncasters' manager Grant McCann

"They're similar in many ways, but also different if that makes sense. John was an interesting character to have around the building and drove standards and Joe's quite similar. It's nice to see the fact Joe is in that bracket now. It's really good for him."

Now within a point of seventh

"I'm not concerned what others are doing or are going to do. I just want us to finish the season strong and be good enough to put us into that top seven. The boys are riding the crest of a wave right now but all we can focus on is ourselves. We've got a game against Barrow, another top seven team next week."

Important to rest key players later on today?

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley; Eco Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK 13/4/2024, K.O 3.00pm James Maxwell celebrates his goal

"It was important to keep that element of freshness today. Woody is carrying a few knocks as is Joe (Ironside). Owen Bailey is playing almost every minute and Mols too - it was just about giving them a breather and the boys who came on did well."

Did you have a favourite of any of the four goals?

"The first one was really good. We knew Accrington are aggressive in their press but Joseph Olowu was looking for Haks who timed his run perfectly. It was a great finish."

The fans chanting eight in a row

"I heard it towards the end when we were 3-0 or maybe 4-0 up so I was a bit calmer by then! That's the trust we've built up. We were looking for more goals. We wanted to put the corner in just before half-time to try and get the third goal. It's been a good day for us and I'm pleased because the stadium felt more full. I don't know what the actual attendance was but it feels like the fans are starting to come with us which is great. I can't thank them enough."

Zain Westbrooke's performance

"I thought he was very good. He's taken time to recover from his injury. I've had chats with him in my office to say 'let's get you back to the levels'. There's days in training where we see it. I sat with him Thursday and told him he's a top player when he's fit and firing so let's get that trust back into you and show everybody what you're about."

No Harrison Biggins