Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' 'just rewards' against Harrogate, Byrne banter and Charlie Crew

Grant McCann's side are back in the automatic promotion spots in League Two.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann saw his side seal a 1-0 win over Harrogate Town. Here's a transcript of his post-match press conference at the Eco-Power Stadium:

Q: You got the three points in the end, Grant. What was your verdict?

GM: "It was a tough game and I'm really pleased with the three points. It was a scrappy game really. I spoke to the players at half-time about upping our quality. We didn't create anything of note first half but we started on the front foot.

"There's been a lot of times this season where we played really well but didn't get the win. Cheltenham, Notts County and Bromley spring to mind. We've played a lot better and lost, like last week.

"But we're at the business end of the season now and three points is all that matters. We can certainly play better though, in the final third."

Q: Was it a reward for getting a clean sheet?

GM: "I think you get your just rewards in life when you do things properly and you're genuine. And that's what we have in the dressing room, a genuine group of boys who work hard.

"I don't think Harrogate had conceded in three so we knew it would be difficult. But a little bit of quality from our subs has won it. Jordan Gibson's pass into Harry Clifton for the goal. Harry practices that kind of shot every single day in training ground, probably 20, 30 balls he receives and shoots. And this is what I mean, you get your just rewards when you put the work in. Their goalkeeper will probably be disappointed but if you don't shoot you don't score. We had to grind it out today and went a bit direct today. But the most important thing is the three points."

Q: What was the difference in today's game against Harrogate?

GM: "I think we played a lot better when we lost to them at their place but nobody remembers that! They only remember us losing 2-0. We actually played really well that night and they scored a couple of goals on the break and we didn't want that to happen again.

"We know they're good on transitions."

Q: Did you sense a goal was coming late on?

GM: "It's hard to really say. We made changes to try and win the game. The subs have come off and impacted the game like they did at Gillingham. It was a real team effort.

"I don't really talk about bogey teams but Harrogate have been, since I've been here. They've done us three times and what was important today was to get one for our fans and the owner Terry (Bramall). He keeps harping on about beating Harrogate so that's for Terry!"

Q: Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty at Hull and now the winner today. Everything he touches at the minute turns to gold...

GM: "I'm pleased for Harry. He's such a good lad and good pro. He works hard and we brought him here because he's infectious and knows the division well. It's never easy taking a player from Grimsby to Doncaster but he's settled in well. He's unlucky not to be in the team at the moment, as are many. I'm pleased he's got the winner today."

Q: How did you think Charlie Crew and Ethan Ennis did?

GM: "Really good. My one gripe is we should have got the ball to Ethan and Mols alot more. Ethan was on (for the pass alot) but we didn't quite see him. But you can see how bright and sharp he is. He'll get better and better. Charlie probably had an eye-opener at Gillingham and today he came up against two players who know the division well. As the game went on he started to get on the ball more. I had a chat with Charlie in the week and told him you can definitely play and pass in this division but you have to understand the competitiveness of it and I think he did that today.

"One or two loans take longer to hit the ground running. I thought he really grew into the game today. I loved one recovery run he did today when he took the ball back. He's a serious talent."

Q: Ted Sharman-Lowe made some important saves today didn’t he?

GM: "We speak about how Teddy is improving all the time, with his decision-making and stuff like that. I still want him to be quicker and hurry up when the ball goes out. I just want the best!

"We've got a few of the lads in the same boat, just coming into this league. They're all improving and getting better all the time."

Q: How nice was it that the subs paid off?

GM: "Me and Cliff (Byrne, assistant) had a bit of banter. I probably wanted to gamble a wee bit earlier than Cliff wanted but that's why we get on so well - we dovetail well. I'd have made changes earlier and bring on attacking players but we had to steady ourselves and made sure we get it right. If Cliff just said yes all the time then it's pointless. He certainly doesn't and vice versa."