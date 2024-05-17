Grant McCann offers glimpse into Doncaster Rovers' summer transfer approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann isn't expecting it to be a hugely busy summer on the transfer front at Doncaster Rovers.

Last year saw the number of new arrivals brought into the club total double figures. The Rovers' chief believes that there is a far stronger core this time around.

Following the club's retained list being made public earlier this week, with seven players allowed to leave, the club have 21 contracted senior players - in addition to the trio of Hakeeb Adelakun, Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins considering new offers.

It means only a sprinkling of additions are likely, with McCann keen to avoid carrying a bloated squad. Last season 37 players represented the club in the league, a total the manager says is too high.

"I don't think it'll be as busy as last summer. But we'll certainly be looking to improve the team and squad," McCann told the club's website.

"There's obviously positions that we need to fill with players leaving. We're working very hard and have been since January onwards. "We've been working on targets. Their character is huge for us and obviously ability is really important as well. There's a bit to do in the summer but not as much as last year because I think we've got the nucleus of a really good squad.

"We want to trim it and make it a bit more streamlined really, so that we've got competition in every position. But we don't need 30-odd players like we had here at the end of the season.

"It's given us an opportunity to trim the group but also keep some of the good young players who we hope to develop."

Rovers chief Grant McCann isn't expecting it to be as busy on the transfer front as it was last summer. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Rovers players will now head off on their summer breaks, armed with bespoke training plans as McCann looks to hit the ground running upon the return for pre-season.