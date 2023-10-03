Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers, who are missing 14 players through injury, host the League Two high-flyers at the Eco-Power Stadium tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

"Will we have anyone back? Probably not,” said McCann following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Barrow.

"Will we have anyone injured from today (Barrow)? Usually when you get beat there seems to be more knocks and niggles than when you win.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"I’ll see what the physio (Karl Blenkin) says.”

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor was fit enough to take part in the pre-match warm-up at Barrow on Saturday after missing Doncaster’s last four matches due to a groin injury.

He was thought to be close to a return along with Kyle Hurst and Jack Senior.

McCann voiced his frustration with Doncaster’s performance in Cumbria and told reporters: “For whatever reason, we didn’t have that hunger to score.

“We got ourselves back into the game with Joe Ironside’s goal but from there it was very disappointing.

“The last six performances or so for us have been very good but in this one we were nowhere near, particularly when we scored and got it back to 2-1.”

Crawley, who finished 22nd last term, appear to have put their off-field issues to one side this season and are joint top of the league.

They have won their last four matches and beat Sutton United, the division’s bottom side, 3-0 at the weekend.