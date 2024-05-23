Grant McCann makes exciting prediction over issue that dogged Doncaster Rovers last season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2023-24 season saw Doncaster Rovers stalked by injuries.

At one point the number of players holed up in the Cantley Park treatment room was well into double figures.

But manager Grant McCann is hopeful that will not be the case from now on, with head of medical Dave Rennie having put down real roots since his arrival in the middle part of last season.

Rennie boasts real pedigree from a long spell as head physio at Leicester City during their historic rise to the top of English football.

His arrival last December was seen as a real coup and McCann now believes they are set to feel the benefit of the decision, thanks to the summer bespoke training plans devised by Rennie and the sports science team.

"David is experienced and has know-how and that'll certainly help the injury situation," said McCann.

"The club have done great too, letting him bring in an assistant physio. But as I said, David's experience is huge. It was always going to take a bit of time but you'll see the improvement and I think already we've seen it a little last season with the player's robustness.

"The off-season plan that David has set for the players is one of the best I've seen. We showed it to the players and how it looks is they'll get a couple of weeks off and then be straight back at it and onto the plans.

Grant McCann was beset by injury problems in his squad last season. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We want to come back and hit the ground running in the first week of pre-season."