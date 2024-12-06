Grant McCann makes big Doncaster Rovers transfer admission as January window looms

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers are already looking towards the January transfer window after confirming a bid has been lodged for a new forward.

Rovers are gunning for promotion from League Two, having fallen short in the play-offs last term. And with the winter window fast approaching, McCann is in a hurry to further bolster his options at the top of the pitch.

Speaking to the media, he said: "We're already ahead of the game in terms of what we need to do in January.

"We've sent an offer in to a club today for a forward player that can play across all the top end of the pitch. We'll await to hear back but hopefully it could happen for us. We'll see.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

"We don't want to wait around until mid-January to get our targets. We want to be ahead of the curve on it. It's an area we'll definitely recruit for because you can't have enough flexibility at the top end of the pitch so we'll look to do something like that."

Confirming the bid for the player in question is a loan offer, McCann added: "If we don't (get him) we've got different targets. We work so hard from window to window on the recruitment side of it. Dossiers, clips and all sorts of stuff go into it in terms of people who fit into our system. We'll see if we can get it over the line."

McCann confirmed to the Free Press that the player in question is not the same one they tracked in the summer window, adding: "That forward (we originally went for) we wouldn't be able to get because of the three-club rule. He’s played for his parent club and been out on loan.

"This lad we're looking at now we've been tracking all season. All the scouts have seen him on numerous occasions. We've got a player evaluation form we lick to tick off and he's got to meet every criteria to where we need him to be, and he certainly does so let's see."

McCann was also asked whether there could be potential outgoings next month, surrounding those on the fringes of his squad and those on loan.

"I've not thought about moving anyone away," he said. "We want to build on what we've got. But I'm well aware come January there will be conversations happening from players to their agents and stuff like that. But I've had no knocks on my door, nothing from any clubs to say they want to take loans back.

"That probably highlights the group we have. Since I've been back here, I've not had many contact from any players' agents. That tells me the players are happy. I've been at clubs before where the phone doesn't stop. We don't have any of that here."

Rovers are back at home on Saturday, against Cheltenham Town.