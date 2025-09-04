Grant McCann lauds Doncaster Rovers' international pair as they rack up the air miles

Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan will be frustrated to miss Doncaster Rovers' League One derby with Bradford City this weekend, but manager Grant McCann says the experience they will pick up should do them a lot of good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On-loan Leeds United midfielder Crew is in the Wales squad for today's World Cup qualifier away in Kazakhstan, and Tuesday's home friendly against Canada, where the 19-year-old has a better chance of adding to his first cap.

Grehan is in the Republic of Ireland squad for European Championship Under-21 qualifiers on the same days, away to Moldova and at home to Andorra respectively. He is one of two Rovers central defenders their manager thinks can win full honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won some of his 39 Northern Ireland caps from the lower leagues, McCann knows both sides of the call-ups for the pair.

Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan are both on international duty.

"It's great to see Charlie being called into the senior squad again," he commented. "There's some good players have been left out.

"I was speaking to Charlie about this the other day, Rubin Colwill isn't in the squad but Charlie's in there. I think it just shows what they think of Charlie as a young player and how he's impressed since he 's been there.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for him and the first game's not just around the corner, it's out in Kazakhstan, so it will be an amazing experience. I did it myself when I played in League One and it's not nice when you're missing (club) games but to be called up by your country, there's not a better honour than that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grehan has had a slow start to his Rovers career after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers, but McCann sees him as a future international.

"Sean captained the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in the last camp," noted McCann. "He's a fantastic talent and an outstanding young player. It's nice to see him called in there. I've no doubt in future if we can continue to grow and develop like we are doing and get into the Championship, you'll probably see another full Republic of Ireland international on your hands in Sean Grehan and possibly Jay McGrath also."