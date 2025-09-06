Grant McCann highlights key trait in Doncaster Rovers' win over Bradford City + Jordan Gibson masterplan

Grant McCann was purring after watching Doncaster Rovers go joint-top of League One after a superb 3-1 win over Bradford City.

All the goals came in the first half with Luke Molyneux's header opening the scoring. Will Swan then quickly restored parity with a simple tap-in after a gaffe from Thimothee Lo-Tutala. But Rovers roared back as strikes from Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp gave them a two-goal buffer.

Bradford couldn't muster a shot on goal second half as McCann's men held on for a second derby victory in a week after seeing off Rotherham seven days prior. They're now on to 16 points, level with Cardiff but second on goal difference.

McCann, speaking to the Free Press, believes that the players' ability to react in-game was a big part of seeing out the win.

"It was an excellent performance, McCann said. "Really good. The first half we were outstanding and could have been in front by more really. The second half it was controlled and we're abit disappointed we didn't add to add our tally but we did what we had to do.

"I don't think our goalkeeper had much to do, either.

"They're a good team Bradford, but I felt we dealt with everything today and the boys delivered the game-plan.

"It's ok putting a plan together but the players are brilliant at seeing things in-game and taking responsibility. I think that's a trait of any good team and we certainly have that."

Gibson had a field day against his old employers with a goal and an assist, lapping up the abuse he received from the away end. McCann praised his performance and says that he believed Gibson would be perfect to unleash against Graham Alexander's men.

"The front three were very good and all scored and everything starts with them - the energy and the press got us the three goals," he added.

"I just knew Gibbo would contribute today. He was one of the first names on my teamsheet watching how Bradford play. This game was perfect for him and I'm pleased he delivered what he did."

Rovers have a blank week now before they travel to Wigan next Saturday.