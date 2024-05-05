Grant McCann highlights big benefit that Doncaster Rovers hold ahead of play-off tilt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers have been in sensational form in recent months, going unbeaten in their final 12 games of the regular season to clinch a play-off spot.

The upturn in form has coincided with the club's injury situation clearing up, aswell as the addition of some timely arrivals in the January window.

It is an eye-raising statistic that only three players in the squad have started 30 league games or more. Captain Richard Wood is in that bracket of players who are in and around 20-plus starts and insists he and the players don't feel like they are the end of a long, hard slog of a season.

Rovers have plenty of fresh legs in their ranks as they head for the play-offs.

"There's a few of us (in that boat) and we don't feel like we've had a 46-game season because we've not. We feel we've got plenty left in the tank."

McCann concurs that having players with plenty of stamina at this part of the season is a huge benefit. He will be hoping that they can keep it going when they travel to Crewe for Monday's play-off semi-final first leg.

"It's something we're aware of and it probably shows you the stark contrast of how many injuries we had in the early part of the season," said McCann. "It just highlights how affected we were in the early part of the season.