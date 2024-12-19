Grant McCann heralds Terry Bramall as Doncaster Rovers chairman celebrates first anniversary

Just over a year ago Doncaster Rovers posted a brief, 167-word statement on their official club website.

It confirmed the news that Terry Bramall was to take over as chairman from David Blunt, in what many fans saw as a small but much-needed pre-Christmas boost given that it brought to an end the David Blunt era. On the pitch, Rovers were meandering towards a relegation fight having just been soundly beaten 5-0 at home by Morecambe.

They say that change comes from the top and in this instance, it's pretty much bang on the money. Bramall assuming the chairmanship has brought with it clarity but also a level of assurance for manager Grant McCann that was perhaps not forthcoming before then.

It is perhaps a lucky coincidence that the team would go on to enjoy a staggering uplift in form in the early parts of 2024, but you cannot take away the impact that the Bramall switch had. McCann has regularly voiced his approval at the changes above - often voluntarily. He has informed supporters of off-the-field changes, such as Cantley Park developments, and also been given the tools to bolster the squad last January and in the summer, as well as a raft of player contract extensions being sanctioned.

Another example of Bramall's backing was given by the Northern Irishman ahead of the team's recent midweek trip to Fleetwood.

"We are fortunate that we are well looked after at this football club because everything we ask for, we get," McCann said.

"We travelled to Fleetwood on the day before the game so players could rest and gave recovery protocols to some when they got to the hotel. It puts them in a good place to go and perform.

"Not many League Two teams would have the privilege of travelling to Fleetwood from Doncaster, which is probably only two hours away or so (overnight). A lot of chairmen would probably say: ‘no, you go tomorrow.’ But we’ve got brilliant owners who will help and support us in everything what we need. We are lucky in that regard."

Rovers are preparing for their final home game of 2024, against Tranmere on Saturday lunchtime.