Grant McCann hails 'incredible' Doncaster Rovers and former Sheffield United striker

Grant McCann has lauded the fitness of evergreen centre-forward Billy Sharp.

The Doncaster Rovers striker turned 39 earlier this month but shows no sign of slowing down. The veteran is one of just four Rovers players who have featured in every single league game so far, along with goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, fellow forward Joe Ironside and stand-in captain Owen Bailey.

Speaking recently to the BBC, the former Sheffield United marksman conceded he has no immediate plans to hang up his boots, saying: "I've no plans to retire. I'm still trying to convince myself I'm 29 - not 39!"

McCann, the Rovers chief, has now heaped praise on Sharp as the team prepare enter the critical, final phase of what everyone hopes is a promotion campaign.

"He's available every day which is incredible," McCann told the Free Press. "Billy never misses a day's training which is a testament to him being the age he is.

"When you get older, the things you did when you were in your twenties you just don't do it. You start to adapt what you eat, what you do. The nights out become less and less and it's more about family. I'm sure Billy has educated himself over the years about how best to look after himself and keep himself going in football. Richard Wood is another one.

"The way we treat those two is that they know their bodies. They're both open and honest and brilliant to have around for younger players.

"Since Billy has come here, he's adapted his game. We don't use him as that number nine, we use him in different ways. He's got double figures in all competitions which is a good return but I'm sure he'd want more."

Sharp gets a chance to do just that on Saturday, when Newport County visit DN4.