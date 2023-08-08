News you can trust since 1925
Grant McCann gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ win over Hull City

Grant McCann hailed his side’s “excellent” performance as they came from behind to beat Hull City 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 23:10 BST

A goal from George Miller in either half cancelled out Oscar Estupinan's early opener for the hosts to give Rovers their first win since McCann's return to the club - ironically against the side he left them to take over at in 2019.

It was also McCann's first visit to the MKM Stadium since he was dismissed as boss following a takeover in January 2022.

"I thought we were excellent after the first 10 or 15 minutes,” said McCann, who was serenaded by supporters in the away end throughout the match and again at full time.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his second goal with Owen Bailey and Tom Anderson.Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his second goal with Owen Bailey and Tom Anderson.
Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his second goal with Owen Bailey and Tom Anderson.
“They are difficult to play against. They have got a unique way of playing, you have to make sure you get the press right, the triggers right, and the set-up right.

"I felt we did after the first ten or 15 minutes. That wasn’t because we conceded, that was us just trying to be brave and play and we got broke on.

"It was a good evening’s work for us.”

Miller opened his account for the season with a sweet strike to beat Matt Ingram after 15 minutes.

His second goal, which came just after the hour mark, owed much to Tyler Roberts and Harrison Biggins.

Roberts did brilliantly to beat his man and cut the ball back for Biggins, who smashed the ball towards goal. It smacked his teammate before almost breaking the net.

“George was really good and I’m really pleased for him because he’s been nursing a little injury that we need to get to the bottom of,” said McCann.

"He’s been frustrated with it. It’s something we need to pick up on in the next few days.

"We need to get to the bottom of it and I’m sure we will, but it was great to see him on the pitch tonight and scoring.”

Rovers could meet a Premier League side in the next round but McCann admitted: “I’d give this win up tonight for three points at Newport.

"We didn’t come here in that mindset, we wanted to win the game, but the league is our bread and butter.

"Unless it’s some sort of miracle we are never going to win this trophy.”

