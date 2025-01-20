Grant McCann fires warning to rest of League Two that Doncaster Rovers supporters will lap up

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers ; 18/1/2025 KO 12.30 pm; ; Doncasters' manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann insists he is still adamant on chasing down runaway league leaders Walsall.

As it stands, the Saddlers sit 12 points clear at the top of League Two - and 15 clear of sixth-placed Rovers with a game in hand to boot.

Many have tipped them to romp to not only promotion but also the title. But McCann is hoping his team can channel the energy they summoned in the second half of last term when Rovers went on a dazzling run to go from bottom-half strugglers to play-off contenders. McCann's men have 20 league games left to play.

"I was thinking about the position we were in this time last year," said the Rovers boss. "We were maybe 21st or 22nd. I sat here and said at that time we would still finish in the top seven. We ended up finishing fifth.

"You might think I'm mad but I am still looking to chase down Walsall.

"We're still trying to go and win the league because if we don't win the league we'll still finish in the automatic spots, which is still promotion.

"I called the League One season a failure, I saw last season a failure. I would see it as a failure if we didn't get promoted. I want that to drive the team, the fans and everyone connected with the club because we want to try to get out of the division as quickly as we can."

McCann was speaking at tonight's Meet the Owners event, with hundreds of fans packed into a suite at the Eco-Power Stadium as they got the chance to grill McCann, chief executive Gavin Baldwin and owner Terry Bramall.