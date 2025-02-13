Grant McCann explains thinking behind Doncaster Rovers striker's latest club switch

Doncaster Rovers' head coach Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has explained the reasoning behind another club switch for one of the club's players.

A clutch of youngsters are out on loan, including Will Flint at Darlington and Bobby Faulkner at Buxton. For Jack Goodman, his season has been up-and-down.

He joined Peterborough Sports back after the start of the season but that agreement was torn up in November and he was re-despatched to Bradford Park Avenue.

But last week saw Goodman recalled by Rovers, after one goal in eight appearances for the Green Army. It was quickly confirmed that Goodman would move to Basford United - his third club of the season - for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Basford operate at a higher level - the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Tuesday night saw the forward notch his first goal in just his second appearance in a 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest academy in a Nottinghamshire Senior Cup clash.

When asked by the Free Press about the decision, McCann explained: "It was just about game time really. Jack started OK at Bradford Park Avenue but then just dropped out again. We keep an eye on all our younger players (out on loan) because we don't want them going out and not playing because it defeats the object.

"Lee Glover (first team coach) has been brilliant with the younger lads. It's not like we're throwing our toys out of the pram or anything.

"It's just important for these young players at an important stage of their career. So if they're not playing or getting the game time we want then we'll always look for a different option, which is what's happened with Jack."

Goodman will want to make a good impression in new surroundings, given his Rovers contract expires in the summer. He's made 23 senior appearances for Rovers, although the last of those was way back on New Year's Day 2024.